About 1400 BJP workers join TMC in Burdwan

KOLKATA: In a major setback for the saffron camp, around 1400 BJP workers joined Trinamool Congress at Jamalpur in East Burdwan.



The joining of the large number of BJP workers in TMC comes on the eve of Martyrs' Day programme.

Most of them are women and they have joined Trinamool Congress extending their gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who hjas undertaken a series of projects for women empowerment.

TMC MLA of Jamalpur Alok Majhi, Block Trinamool Congress president Mehmud Khan and Block Triunamool Youth Congress president Bhootnath Malik handed over party's flags to 1400 BJP workers when they joined TMC.

Khan said: "Many people had joined BJP listening to the false assurances given by their leaders. But after the poll debacle now the same leaders are busy in fighting among themselves. They have least time to interact or stand beside their own party workers. Many of such workers had applied to return to the party". It needs mention that thousands of BJP workers joined TMC after the latter's landslide victory in the Assembly polls with a win in 213 seats. "All these people basically want to be a part of the work taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government for an overall development of the state," he said.