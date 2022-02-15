About 13.80L booster doses given so far

KOLKATA: State has so far administered over 3,008 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens on Monday. The number of cumulative booster doses administered so far in the state reached 13.80 lakh.



Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.55 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began out of which around 24,739 lakh doses were administered in the past 24 hours. As many as 7 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.47 crore received double doses. Around 1,439 first doses have been administered on Monday while 20,292 people have received second doses.

Bengal has already started administering a second dose of Covaxine among adolescents in the age group 15-18 as almost all of them have received their first jab. Some of them who have however been left out due to certain issues will soon be covered. Nearly around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses. The administration of the second dose among adolescents has started last week. Around 826 Covid vaccination centers have been operational in the state. Around 6,885 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.