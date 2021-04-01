About 1,35,333 got the jab in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has crossed 51.45 lakh vaccination marks on Wednesday so far. The State Health department has carried out 1,599 sessions on Wednesday and around 1,35,333 people were vaccinated.



According to the Health department's figure, around 1,06,242 people took the first dose on Wednesday and 12,958 took the second dose. Out of the total number of people vaccinated in the past 24 hours, around 1,01,627 citizens were in the priority group. The total number of people vaccinated so far includes the health workers, front line workers and senior citizens. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday.

According to a health official, around 2,13,434 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. State government had laid great stress on daily vaccination to check the spread of Covid infection.

The Health department touched 3 lakh daily figures of vaccination on a number of occasions in the past few days. However the department is eyeing to further increase the number of daily vaccination. Hence, steps are being taken to increase the number of Covid vaccination centers (CVC).

According to sources, State Health department aims to touch 4 lakh daily vaccination within next couple of weeks. The immunization drive has been given utmost importance as the fresh infection is going up. To avoid further infection the Health department wants to cover maximum number of people within minimum possible time.

From April 1, all the people above the age of 45 would be able to receive vaccination.