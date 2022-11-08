About 135 families receive land rights documents in the Hills

darjeeling: At least 135 families of Alubari area of Sukhia- Maneybhanjyang constituency received land documents (Pattas).



"The houses we live in have been built with our own sweat and blood. However the biggest paradox is that the land on which our houses have been built on are not ours. We have no rights over the land till we get Patta for the land, we have no rights over it. We are insecure," stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, GTA.

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha had incorporated the demand for land documents in the GTA election party manifesto. "For security and rights of the Gorkhas, the most important component is land rights. We have been constantly working for this and raising the demand time and again. The West Bengal Government took serious note of our demand. Today 135 families received land right documents. We have lived up to our commitments penned in the election manifesto," added Thapa.

GTA Sabhasads were present for the distribution of the Pattas. "Finally I have my own land. We thank the State Government and the GTA for this. In the past we did not even have land to bury our dead," stated Kuldeep Subba, a resident.