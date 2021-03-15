About 12,573 inoculated in state on Sun, no adverse event reported

Kolkata: Bengal has carried out 12,573 vaccinations on Sunday, which is a little lesser than the figures generally registered on weekdays.



The State has now reached a daily figure of almost 1.5 lakh on an average basis after the Co-WIN app 2 has started functioning normally.

It may be mentioned that the State government has started vaccination drive on all the seven days from the last Sunday.

On the first Sunday, the number of people vaccinated was comparatively low.

On March 14, around 363 sessions were held across the State.

Around 10,909 people took the first dose while 1,664 took the second dose.

A total of 12,573 people were vaccinated on Sunday out of which 7,333 were in the age group of above 60 and 2,434 were in the age group 45-59 with co morbidities.

Bengal has so far carried out vaccinations on 23.87 lakh people which include the health workers, front line workers and the elderly citizens.

No adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported on Sunday.

The immunization drive in Bengal has gathered momentum as the State Health department has been touching 1.5 lakh mark at a regular interval.

Two days ago, the department conducted vaccinations on nearly 1.8 lakh people. Senior health department officials believe that they would be able to cross 2 lakh marks in the coming week.

The State Health department is gradually increasing the number of Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) so that maximum number of people can be covered in minimum possible time.

It may be mentioned that on March 12, Bengal government ranked second in the country in terms of number of vaccinations carried out on a single day.

"We would soon top the list as far as daily vaccination is concerned. The whole process has been given momentum through various ways," said a senior official of the Health Department said.

"Portal issues resolved to some extent. We have crossed the 1.5 lakh dose a day on number of occasions in the past few days," the senior health official added.