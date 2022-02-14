About 12.54 crore doses cumulatively given so far

KOLKATA: Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.54 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunisation drive began out of which around 3.66 lakh doses were administered in the past 24 hours. As many as 7 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.46 crore received double doses. Around 29,073 first doses have been administered on Sunday while 3,11,484 people have received second doses.



Bengal has started administering a second dose of Covaxine among adolescents in the age group 15-18 as almost all of them have received their first jab. Some of them who have however been left out due to certain issues will soon be covered.

State has so far administered over 25,838 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens on Sunday. The number of cumulative booster doses administered so far in the state reached 13.77 lakh.

Nearly around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses. The administration of the second dose among adolescents has started last week. Around 3,658 Covid vaccination centers have been operational in the state. Around 6,885 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.