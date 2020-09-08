About 12 tribal clubs in Purulia given sanitisers, masks and footballs

Kolkata: About twelve tribal clubs in Purulia were given footballs, hand sanitisers and masks on the Teachers' day on September 5 to develop the game in the remote area.

Ten gram panchayats of Manbazar Block I and two other clubs were given the football. Each player was given masks and Arsenicum Album 30 was given to all the family members of the players to build immunity to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The money to buy the footballs, masks and sanitisers was given by some state government officials who are posted in Kolkata. The state government officials visited the Govindapur Primary School in Manbazar whose teacher Amitava Mishra got the President's medal in 2018 and Siksha ratna given by the state government in 2015. Niladri Sarkar, BDO, Manbazar and babulal Mahato, senior WBCS officer handed over the footballs to the clubs. mpost