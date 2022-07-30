About 11 lakh people visited Eco Park so far this year, cites data

KOLKATa: After years of pandemic, which had prevented people from visiting the Eco park, the biggest urban park in the country is now limping back to normalcy with around 11 lakh people visiting it up to July 26 from January 1, this year.



The data available with Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation states that 11,76,633 people have visited the park till July 2022. The Eco Park stands on 194 hectares, including 42 hectare water body with an island.

A survey conducted by HIDCO reveals that after the second wave of pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of visitors and the Dhamsa tribal kitchen has become extremely popular among them.

HIDCO has decided to start online table booking system through Book My Show in order to control the crowd. Eco Park, named Prakriti Tirtha by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was thrown open to the public from January 1, 2013.

Toy train is the most loved attractions as revealed in the client feedback survey with more than 80 per cent approval from the visitors.

To attract the visitors, Dhamsa kitchen was inaugurated along with Kolkata Stret Food shops outside Mother's Wax Museum.

There are 31 food shops inside the Eco park. The HIDCO authorities waived off the monthly rent of the food stalls from April 2020 till October 2020 and again from may 2021 till August 2021 to support the shop vendors.

The Mask garden, Mist garden, Dhamsa waiting area have been added to woo the visitors. Facilities like nursing/ feeding zone have been set up along with changing rooms for photo shoots.

A geographical location based Location Finder App is under development to help the visitors. With the help of this app, the visitors will be able to find out the current location inside the Eco Park through Geo- Location feature.