About 10k avail QR code Metro tickets in East-West Corridor

kolkata: Over 10000 passengers availed the QR code metro ticketing option within one week of its introduction in East West Metro Corridor.



"More than 10,000 Metro users have downloaded the Metro Ride Kolkata app (the third ticketing option) to book their tickets to travel in the East-West Metro corridor," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

In a bid to avail this, third alternative ticket booking system besides token and Smart Card, commuters will have to download 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app on their mobile and sign up with valid credentials using a valid ID and password.

Then commuters would be able to book tickets by switching on their location and typing the type of ticket, source and destination stations followed by the payment. While the Kolkata Metro Railway introduced QR code based ticketing system in East West Corridor for passengers on December 4, 2021, the facility will be extended to the North-South corridor in a few months.