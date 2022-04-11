About 1,083 administered with precautionary 3rd dose in a day

kolkata: Bengal has kick started precautionary third doses among the people in the age group of 18-59 on Sunday with only 1,083 such doses being applied on the beneficiaries till the evening.



Around 6 crore individuals in this age bracket will be eligible for the precautionary third dose. Kolkata has vaccinated around 37, North 24-Parganas 18.

It may be mentioned here that only those who received their second dose nine months ago will receive the precautionary dose.

Private hospitals have agreed to administer the precautionary third doses among the general population at a new price of Rs 225. State government has already helped the private hospitals to obtain assurances from both Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute that existing stock of vials in the private hospitals will be compensated with additional stocks of both Covaxin and Covishield at a new price of Rs 225.

In a press statement issued by the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India on Sunday it said that they are grateful to the State Government for helping us with assurances from both Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India.

"Since the cautionary dose for the 18-59 age group will only be administered through private CVCs on payment, the revised cost will definitely be a boon for beneficiaries. We hope that the reduced price will also ensure that unlike the poor footfall at CVCs since November 2021, people who are eligible for the cautionary dose will opt for it to properly safeguard themselves and the society at large against COVID-19," said Rupak Barua, President.

Barua further said that AMRI Hospitals, which has been among the first COVID Vaccination Centres in Eastern India, has inoculated over 1.25 lakh beneficiaries, since the process started in January 2021. "We will start booster dose inoculation of the concerned age group from Monday, 11th April, and we are looking forward to playing our role in this nationwide exercise to combat Coronavirus. At AMRI, the dose will cost Rs 380."