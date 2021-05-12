About 1,07,882 people got the jab on Tues

KOLKATA: The state Health department on Tuesday carried out vaccination of 1,07,882 people. Bengal has so far vaccinated a total of 1,22,25,224 people including health workers, front line workers and the elderly. About 8,277 people received the first dose on Tuesday while 92,775 beneficiaries took the second dose on Tuesday. A total of 91,525 people have so far received both doses of vaccine in the state. No AEFI cases were reported on Tuesday. On Monday, about 1,35,308 people were vaccinated across the state.



Like other days, various CVCs in the city and the districts saw long queues on Tuesday. People were standing in the queue at the SSKM Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and many others to get a jab. Most of the government-run CVCs are conducting second dose vaccines on the people. First dose vaccine is only administered on the health workers, front line workers and Covid warriors. Private hospitals had to shut vaccination drives after they had exhausted their stock.

The number of doses further increased on Monday as the state received around 7.45 lakh doses of Covid vaccine. The consignments came from Serum Institute of Pune and they were taken to the Central medical store at Bagbazar on Monday. Vaccines were distributed among various centers on Tuesday. It was learnt that out of total 7.45 lakh doses, around 3.5 lakh doses have been procured by the State government while the rest were supplied free-of-cost.