About 100 held for violent protests; cops warn of 'strictest penal' actions

Kolkata: About 100 people have been arrested, out of which 30 were held from Howrah, so far in a clampdown on those involved in vandalism and violent protests against the controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad by now-sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma.



There were reports of sporadic violence, with a group of people attacking and damaging a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday evening. State police have taken a strong stand to deal with the 'rogue' elements which have been trying to destabilize the peaceful condition in the state by inciting violence.

Bengal Police issued a series of tweets on Sunday urging the protestors to refrain from indulging in any violence. Bengal police on Sunday tweeted: "West Bengal police is committed to uphold the spirit of law and constitution without fear or favour. It is advised to all to refrain from indulging in rumour mongering spreading false narratives, videos, photographs etc. that may incite communal riots."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already sent across a strong message that stern action will be taken against those who have been carrying out hooliganism in various parts of the National Highway 6 in the name of protest.

Banerjee also hinted that some political parties might have fueled the agitation. She had also asked why the common people should suffer due to the "sins of BJP".

Banerjee had reacted sharply to the incident of a blockade on the National Highway in Howrah by some people in protest of BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks. Banerjee had urged protestors to stay away from road blocks which create major inconveniences for the people.

"People are suffering. Why should people suffer for the sins of BJP? I beg you to spare people. I don't allow road blockades or strikes. Please don't take revenge on people," Banerjee had said. She had also warned the agitators not to incite violence or strict action would be taken.

About 100 persons have been arrested in specific criminal cases registered under stringent sections of law for road blockade, rioting, arson damage to public property and spreading communal hatred, said the Bengal Police in a tweet.

"Nobody who indulges in any of these crimes will be spared," the police tweeted.

"Any such acts will be prosecuted under the strictest penal sections of law. West Bengal police requests cooperation from all to maintain peace and harmony of the state, and maintain the religious brotherhood and fraternity which is a hallmark of Bengal culture," the police stated. Turn to P4