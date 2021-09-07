About 100 BJP and CPI(M) men join TMC

kolkata: About 100 BJP and CPI(M) workers joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Namkhana in South 24-Parganas.



Bankim Hazra, Trinamool Congress MLA handed party flag to new entrants and welcomed them to the party.

Hazra said in future more and more workers from other political parties will join Trinamool Congress as they know that it is only Mamata Banerjee who can carry out all round development in Bengal. In the remote areas of Sagar Islands, massive development has taken place in the past 10 years. The people living in the remote areas are getting the benefits of all the pro people schemes of the state government.It is important to mention that BJP had won 77 seats in the Assembly polls. In just three months, it has reduced to 71 with the joining of Kaliaganj's BJP MLA Soumen Roy to Trinamool Congress within seven days after BJP MLA from Bagda Biswajit Das and Bishnupur BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh returned to the state's ruling party.

Krishnanagar Uttar's MLA Mukul Roy returned to Trinamool Congress on June 12.