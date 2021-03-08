Abnormal hike in fuel prices hit costs of essential commodities

KOLKATA: With the Assembly election drawing near, the price of essential commodities is skyrocketing in Bengal. People are facing difficulties as the price of chicken suddenly jumped up to Rs 250 per kg in various markets in the city and the districts. It has been indirectly caused by the rise in the fuel price.



The price of chicken has shot up because of the growing price of the chicken feed. The price of mutton is around Rs 700 per kg in various local markets. As a result, most of the people prefer to have chicken items on their dishes. But the sudden hike in the chicken price has put the common people in trouble. In the last week the chicken price remained anything between Rs 150-170 per kg. The price has gone up by over Rs 60 in a week.

Senior members of the West Bengal Poultry Foundation said that the price of chicken has gone up because the price of the chicken feed has gone up. The price of foods which are served to the chicken in the hatchery has suddenly shot up. This has contributed to the hike in the price. The cost of transportation has gone up due to the rise in the fuel price. The expenditure of the poultry owners have also gone up. During power cuts, hatchery owners depend on generators. As a result, the cost of production again goes up.

The experts have pointed out that during this time of the year many chickens die due to various ailments. Chickens have also died in the various hatcheries situated near the city. Most of the chickens come to the city from North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas. But now the two districts fail to fulfill the demands of the city. As a result, chickens are brought from far off districts increasing the transport cost.