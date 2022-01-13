Abide by HC order, follow Covid protocol strictly: CM to pilgrims

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the pilgrims visiting Gangasagar Mela to abide by COVID-19 protocol and directed the organisers to strictly follow the orders of Calcutta High Court.



However, the usual crowd at the Mela had been missing this year. According to reports, about 40,000 pilgrims had turned up for the Mela. But, they had been leaving for their native places soon after taking the holy dip.

She reiterated that RT-PCR test was mandatory and pilgrims would not be allowed at the Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas without the negative test report. She requested the pilgrims visiting Gangasagar to wear double masks and avoid overcrowding of the vehicles to reach the Sagar Islands. He urged the pilgrims to cooperate with the administration and seek police's help if needed.

"Covid protocol should be followed strictly. I request the administration not to send too many people to Gangasagar Mela. It is our responsibility to abide by the court directives. I urge the pilgrims not to overcrowd vehicles to reach Sagar Island," she said, while inaugurating the fair at Outram Ghat in Babughat on Wednesday.

Banerjee said Omicron was spreading very fast and reached all the households. She welcomed the pilgrims coming to Bengal from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and requested all of them to wear double masks, sanitise their hands and avoid spitting in the open.

"Remain cautious. From Centre to state ministers, all are falling ill.

Many of our doctors, nurses, heath workers, police and journalists are getting affected. Still our friends are working hard putting their lives at risk. Help our administration to organise the Mela well," she said.

Banerjee informed that Bharat Sevasram Sangha, a voluntary social organisation that plays an important role in the Mela every year, would not be able to participate this time as many of the monks have been infected .

The Calcutta High Court division bench has laid down an SOP, including a series of do's and don'ts, for holding the fair and formed a committee which would ensure that COVID protocol are being followed strictly.

Only people, who are fully vaccinated and having a Covid negative RT-PCR report, are being allowed at the Gangasagar Mela. Testing is being done at Babughat and pilgrims, who test positive, are sent for seven-day isolation while those testing negative are allowed to go directly to Lot 8 in South 24-Parganas from where they reach the Mela premises.

People, who go directly to Lot 8, will have to get themselves tested there. No person can reach the Mela premises without a negative RT-PCR report.

Banerjee had slashed the pilgrim tax in August 2019 and announced an insurance of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of dead pilgrims.

Abiding by the Calcutta High Court order to follow COVID-19 protocol at Gangasagar Mela, the state government has taken steps to ensure that not more than 50 people are allowed to congregate at a time in front of Kapil Muni Mandir and at the Mela beach.

Temporary cloth changing stalls and toilets have been installed at the beach. This apart, temporary basins have also been put up at the beach for pilgrims to wash hands before and after taking dip. At the entrance of the Mela premises, special barricade is erected. The officials are keeping vigilance so that a huge crowd doesn't enter the Mela premises.