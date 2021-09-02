Abhishek's wife says unable to appear before ED in Delhi due to Covid

Kolkata: Rujira Banerjee, wife of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has expressed her inability to appear before the office of the Enforcement Directorate



in connection with a coal

scam probe in view of the pandemic but has assured the agency that she is ready to meet them at her residence in Kolkata.

The ED had sent her a notice requesting her to be present at its Delhi office on Wednesday.

She sent a letter on Tuesday expressing her inability to travel to Delhi in view of the pandemic.

In a letter sent to the ED on August 31, she wrote: "I am a mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of the pandemic will put my and the lives of my children at grave risk."

She also wrote: "It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata at my residence since your organisation has its office in Kolkata and I reside in Kolkata too."

She added: "The alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your inquiry too arises out of West Bengal."

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, is inquiring into money laundering

allegations linked to

illegal mining and theft of coal from the state-run Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday accused the Centre of letting loose its agencies on her nephew and his wife as part of its political agenda.