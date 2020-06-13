Abhishek's outreach initiative draws over 11,000 youths in 24 hrs

Kolkata: There has been an overwhelming response from among the youths to join the initiative 'Banglar Jubo Shakti' to stand beside the thousands of hapless people in times of crisis, within 24 hours after it was launched by Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday.



A visibly happy Abhishek tweeted on Friday: "Within 24 hours, the youth of #Bengal has shown huge support for our initiative #BanglarJuboShakti. I am honoured by the response we have received for this endeavour of ours to help the people in distress during these trying times. To know more, visit http://banglarjuboshakti.in."

Within a day, at least 11,794 youths have registered themselves from 331 blocks and 230 towns. Those who registered themselves will be called 'Yuva Yoddhas' in their localities. For effective implementation of this initiative, three committees in the state, district and field levels have been set up comprising 2,800 TYMC members.

Attempts will be made to rope in 1 lakh youths under the initiative within a month. Any young individual aged between 18-35 years can register on the official website http://www. Banglarjuboshakti.in/ which is operational from Thursday. After the registration, each one will be connected to a WhatsApp group of their respective Assembly constituencies so that they can stay closely connected to other similar workers who are active in the area. After a month, a mega virtual interactive session will be addressed by Abhishek to interact with the 'Yuva Yoddhas'. They will be then informed about the activities which they need to undertake to help people in their immediate neighbourhood.

The 'Yuva Yoddhas' will build intimate contacts with the people and listen to their grievances. It will be their primary duty to make people aware of the steps taken by the state government to help the masses through various schemes.

During the COVID- 19 pandemic and the large-scale devastation caused by Amphan, the TMYC played a major role in proving relief to the distressed, particularly those living in distant areas.