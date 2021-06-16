Abhishek's mother in hosp

Kolkata: All-India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's mother was admitted to the Woodburn ward of the SSKM on Tuesday morning following some ailments.

She was taken to the hospital with some knee related ailments, sources said. Banerjee on Tuesday afternoon went to the hospital to see his mother.

He had spoken to the doctors who have been treating her. She has been under the treatment of Dr Rakesh Pramanik from the department of physical medicine. Banerjee stayed at the hospital for around 15 minutes from 4.20 pm. According to the hospital sources, her health condition is stable.