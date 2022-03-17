Abhishek's football club seeks nod for playing its 1st division

KOLKATA: A football club from Diamond Harbour whose chief patron is Abhishek Banerjee, local MP and national general-secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has approached IFA for its permission to play in the first division.Manas Bhattacharya, ace footballer of 1980s has become the general-secretary of the club while Krishnendu Roy has been appointed as the coach. Gouranga Bandyopadhyay is the president of the club. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal did not take part in the football league and this had reduced the glamour and prestige of the tournament. So, the entry of a new club was felt very badly.



Abhishek is a keen lover of football. At the inaugural function of MP Cup in Diamond Harbour he had assured formation of a football team in December 2021.

Football is in the blood of Abhishek. His uncle Ajit Banerjee is an organiser and associated with Kalighat Club for the past several years. His uncle Swapan Banerjee is the football secretary of Mohun Bagan.Local football fans said as Abhishek is very serious in any matter, the club will get

best facilities.