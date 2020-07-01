Abhishek's 'Banglar Yubo Shakti' draws over 2L supporters in 1 month

Kolkata: More than two lakh youths have registered themselves with 'Banglar Yubo Shakti', an initiative to stand by the side of people in times of distress, that was launched by Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress, on June 11.



Overwhelmed by the response of the youths, Banerjee tweeted: "We are overwhelmed by the support garnered by #BanglarJuboShakti! We had hoped to on board 1 lakh individuals in a month, but I am glad that over 2 Lakh+ youth have come forward in just 19 days to help people during these times of crises!"

Till Tuesday, 2.18 lakh youths had registered from across the state. The outreach programme had initially targeted one lakh youths in one month. Abhishek will take part in a virtual interactive session with the youths, called Yubo Joddhas. The date of the session will be announced later.