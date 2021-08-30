Abhishek visits SSKM to meet student assaulted by BJP workers in Tripura

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, visited SSKM hospital on Monday to see Subhankar Debnath, a student from Tripura who is undergoing treatment there.



Debnath's right hand was broken after being beaten up by BJP workers when he and his friends were making preparations to take out a rally to celebrate the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad on August 28.

He was flown in and admitted to SSKM hospital.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary spoke to the doctors and assured Debnath of all assistance.

Banerjee reached SSKM hospital at 5 pm and went to the ward where Debnath is undergoing treatment.

He talked to him and assured him that Trinamool Congress was by his side.

Earlier, two Trinamool youth leaders Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha received treatment at SSKM hospital after being beaten up by alleged BJP goons in Tripura.

Circumventing the challenges posed by 'vindictive politics' of the BJP-led Tripura government, with absolute resilience and composure, Abhishek Banerjee had earlier showcased the political acumen of a national leader by ensuring the release of 14 Trinamool Congress leaders, who were arrested by the police there on alleged charges of Covid norm violations.

Leading from the front, Banerjee rushed to Tripura after his party colleagues sustained injuries in an alleged attack by BJP workers there.

BJP supporters had tried to stop his convoy from reaching various destinations in Tripura recently.

"The glass of my vehicle was smashed and three security personnel have been injured. They put up blocks every 100 metres to prevent me from reaching Tripureshwari temple. But I reached the temple and offered my prayers. If you try to scare the TMC, it becomes more powerful and dangerous," he had said.

Posting a video of the purported attack on his official Twitter handle, he had tweeted: "Democracy in Tripura under BJP rule! Well done Biplab Kumar Deb for taking the state to new heights." In the video, people were seen holding BJP flags and landing blows on his car using sticks.