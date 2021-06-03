Abhishek visits Mukul Roy's wife in hosp

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday evening visited a private hospital in the city to see Mukul Roy's wife who has been undergoing treatment with Covid for nearly 3 weeks.



He also inquired about her health from doctors. Mukul Roy was away from the hospital when Banerjee reached there.

This has triggered a fresh speculation as the development happens few days after Subhrangshu Roy, Mukul's son had appreciated the state government in his post in the social media and called for self introspection within BJP.

There has been a speculation going on for some time that Mukul Roy may return to Trinamool Congress.

According to hospital sources, Banerjee reached the hospital at around 6.45 pm and left the hospital at around 7 pm.