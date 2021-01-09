Abhishek urges party members to put up a united fight against BJP

Balurghat: All India Trinamool Youth Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee asked the members of his party in South Dinajpur district to put up a united fight against the communal forces in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.



He advised the same at a meeting held with district party members at Buniadpur Circuit House on Thursday evening.

Prior to the meeting, the leader had addressed a mammoth rally at Gangarampur stadium where he challenged the BJP-led government at the Centre to come out with a report card seeking a 'Modi versus Didi' comparison of performances. The rally had witnessed a footfall of around 1.5 lakh people.

He also asserted that the Trinamool Congress dispensation in Bengal would trounce the Modi government at the Centre, if the reports are compared, and vowed to leave politics if it was otherwise.

"I ask the Narendra Modi dispensation to publish a report card of its performance, let the fight be on the parameters of development. If we do not trounce them by 10-0, I will not be in politics anymore," he said. "The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said no one accused of any crime will be allowed to get away. That is what happened, the BJP inducted them," the leader claimed.

Seeking to know why the Prime Minister was allegedly silent on incursions by China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Banerjee accused the BJP of using people's sentiments associated with the country's armed forces as a prop to garner votes.

In the meeting with the frontal district leaders, Banerjee chalked out an initial blueprint to fight against the saffron brigade at the meeting. "He stressed on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and advised the leaders to reach out to the poor in villages. He said close connection with the people is important for ensuring a good result in the polls," sources said.

District Trinamool president Goutam Das, party chairman Shankar Chakraborty, district party coordinators Subhas Chaki, Lalita Tigga, district youth leader Ambarish Sarkar, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Roy and senior party leader Biplab mitra were present at the meeting.

Banerjee had also advised the leaders to inform people about the benefit of recent schemes like Duare Sarkar (Government at doorsteps) and Paray Paray Samadhan undertaken by the Trinamool government.

"He warned against BJP's game plan of misguiding people about the state government. He advised the leaders to know about the development projects undertaken by the government for the people first and then go to the people to talk about the projects," the sources added.

After completing the meeting with TMC leaders, Banerjee had also met with the local members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor's team separately and advised the members to keep in touch with the district leaders so that no confusion or misunderstanding occurs.

"Maximum stress has been laid on both the urban and rural regions particularly in minority and tribal-dominated belts. We were being advised to strengthen its support base covering each block of the district and to get the voters of the rural areas to know what the people want," said a member of Prashant's team.

Banerjee left for Siliguri after the meeting. District TMC president Goutam Das said: "We have discussed party organisation with him. Senior party core committee members were present at the meeting."