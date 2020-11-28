Abhishek urges Modi to take governance lessons from Bengal

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take lessons from the



'Swasthya Sathi' project taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide better medical facilities to the people of the state.

Banerjee's tweet has come at a time when Amit Malviya, the IT cell chief of BJP has criticised the 'Swastha Sathi' project and alleged that Mamata Banerjee has deprived the people of the state by not implementing 'Ayushman Bharat'.

Banerjee tweeted: "It is indeed high time that @narendramodi ji starts taking governance lessons from MamataOfficial, SwasthyaSathi 4All universalises healthcare, irrespective of caste, class, region & religion."

The MP added: "A comparison only corroborates what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow!" Banerjee has given a befitting reply to the orchestrated lies circulated by the BJP leaders over the success of Ayushman Bharat. Banerjee said while in 'Swasthya Sathi' was introduced in December 2016, Ayushman Bharat was introduced in September 2018.

In Swasthya Sathi, entire medical cost is given by the state government while in Ayushman Bharat the state governments have to dish out 40 per cent of the expenses while the

Centre gives the remaining 60 per cent. The cost of medical treatment in the state run establishments in Bengal is completely free. On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee had announced that the entire population in Bengal would be brought under the 'Swasthya Sathi' project.

Banerjee remarked that the project has strengthened women empowerment as the card will be issued in the name of the woman who will be considered

as the head of the family.

Her parents will also get benefit of medical treatment under the poject. The project has connected the two families and this unique initiative was taken by Mamata Banerjee. In 'Swasthya Sathi', the card is given free of cost to the beneficiaries. However, in Ayushman Bharat the beneficiaries have to pay Rs 30 to get a print out of the copy of the card. Thus, a family of five people will have to pay Rs 150 to get the cards. It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee has over and again spoken about the 'Swasthya Sathi' project in detail and how it has benefitted the people of the state. In a bid to confuse the people BJP leaders are circulating lies about the project both in social media and in public rallies, Trinamool Congress leaders said.