Abhishek urges cops to remove barricades in front of his house

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee has requested the Kolkata police to remove barricades in front of his house at Harish Mukherjee Road to avoid harassment of commuters.



According to Banerjee, he has seen how commuters face trouble while travelling near his house and so has requested the cops to remove the barricades. Often due to barricades, there is heavy traffic congestion at Harish Mukherjee Road, leading to trouble for the commuters.

Soon after the request from Banerjee, police removed the barricades from his house.

Since 2019, security had been beefed up at the residence of Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata amid a standoff between state government and Centre over CBI's attempt to question the former police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a chit fund scam.

At least six officers are always stationed outside the building. They are accompanied by constables and members of the quick response team (QRT). Also, there are two police outposts in front of the building within 30 feet of each other. A QRT armoured vehicle is deployed round the clock.