Abhishek urges all to download 'Didir Doot' app to connect with CM

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress President Abhishek Banerjee on Friday urged the people of Bengal to download the "Didir Doot" app to directly contact the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I would request you all to download "Didir Doot" app from Google Play Store. It not only ensures direct contact with Didi but also one can share valued suggestions directly to Didi. You can also watch live streaming of any of her programmes through the app and this is the best application to get any

information related to any of her steps and campaigns," Abhishek Banerjee tweeted.

He further stated in the tweet that "as a messenger of Didi this app will help you in fast dissemination of Didi's messages in your area, town and anchals".

He also urged the "soldiers of Didi" to turn their mobile phones as a crucial medium by downloading the app in this fight for the glory of Bengal.

The first-of-its-kind mobile application, which was designed for the people of Bengal to directly connect with the Chief Minister through live streaming and video conferences, was launched on February 4.

In the initial 10 days only the app received an immense response as it was downloaded in more than 2 lakh mobile phones.

The app invites people to become 'Didi's messenger' and has sections like Didir Sathe Kaj Karun (Work with Didi, work for Bengal), Didir Sathe Jukto Thakun (interact with Didi) and Didir Kotha Janun (get the latest news on Didi and her campaigns).