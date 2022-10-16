Abhishek undergoes eye surgery in US

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee underwent eye surgery at a hospital in America.



He is currently under the observation of doctors in that hospital. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted this. At the same time, he lashed out at the opposition on this issue.

"Those inhuman elements, who criticize @abhishekaitc even on his eye treatment and operation, must see today's condition of his eye, which was deeply damaged in an accident. He had an operation, now under observation. We all pray for his speedy recovery and normalcy of eyes," Ghosh tweeted with a photograph of Banerjee's eye post-operation. It can be seen that the eyeball is red all around. Banerjee has been suffering from a left eye problem since 2016 following a road accident while returning from a party meeting in Murshidabad in October that year.

His car had hit a milk cart on the Durgapur Expressway near Singur. The bone below his left eye was broken. Earlier he had undergone eye treatment in several places.