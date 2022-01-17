Abhishek turns saviour for 3-day-old with heart ailments

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee turned saviour for a 3-day-old infant who was born with congenital heart ailments and the family members failed to bear the cost of the treatment which was necessary for saving the life of the newborn. The baby requires installation of four stents.



Abhishek Banerjee's team came to know about the matter from a social media post by Anirban Maity, a film editor in Tollywood who narrated the incident as to how an infant was born with heart issues and also the inability of the family to bear the expenses.

The baby's mother reportedly informed the film editor Maity through social media as well. After seeing the social media post of Maity who is known to be left minded in his political ideology, Banerjee's team acted promptly and rushed to a private hospital in Dum Dum where the baby was born. They made all the arrangements to admit the baby to a top private hospital off EM Bypass in Mukundapur and the doctors there started the treatment of the baby on a war footing. It was learnt that Banerjee will bear the cost of the baby's operation.

Puja Debnath, a resident of Haringhata in Nadia gave birth to the child three days ago. The doctors in the hospital in Dum Dum said that four stents have to be installed on the heart. The family members broke down when they heard the cost of the treatment. The matter was first informed to Maity who later uploaded a social media post narrating the incident. Maity uploaded the pix of the infant and urged people for help. A team member of Banerjee contacted Maity after seeing the post and inquired about the matter. He took all the information relating to the infant's parents and their contact numbers.

While talking over phone to the film editor, a member from Banerjee's team also assured assistance. After coming to know about the incident, Banerjee took initiatives within no time to save the life of the infant. The baby was soon shifted to a top private hospital for better treatment. Banerjee's team members also visited the hospital late on Saturday night and spoke to the officials.

Film editor Maity expressed his gratitude to Banerjee in his Twitter handle.