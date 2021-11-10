Abhishek to visit Tripura ahead of Agartala civic polls, reschedules Goa tour

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to visit Tripura ahead of the Agartala civic polls to take part in the campaign.



Banerjee who was earlier slated to visit Goa rescheduled his trip due to his Tripura visit.

Trinamool has fielded 51 candidates in the civic election in Agartala. The election will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared

on November 28. Polls will be held in 13 municipalities and 6 city Panchayats comprising 324 wards.

It was learnt that Banerjee is likely to address a rally on November 22 in Agartala. On November 21, Union Home minister Amit Shah is likely to address a meeting.

TMC is sending five MLAs from the state. Sushmita Dev, party's Rajya Sabha MP is camping in Tripura. Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary and Dr Shantanu Sen, Rajya Sabha MP will also address election meetings.

Amirul Islam, MLA from Shamshergunj in Murshidabad has been assigned to look after the city Panchayat elections at Sonamura in Sepaijela district. He will be assisted by former TMC MP from Cooch Behar Partha Pratim Roy.

Abhijit Singha, TMC MLA from Labhpur will look after the Teliamura municipality poll in Khoai district. He will be assisted by Khokhon Das, MLA from south Burdwan.

Election in Ambas municipality under Dhalai district will be looked after by Arindam Guin, MLA from Chamdani.

He will be assisted by Suprakash Giri, president, east Midnapore Youth Trinamool Congress.

Three TMC leaders have been assigned to look after the civic polls in Agartala. Abhijit Ghatak, INTTUC president of west Burdwan will look after the wards between 1 to 17.

Narayan Goswami, MLA from Ashoknagar will look after wards 18 to 34 and Gangaprasad Sharma will look after wards 35 to 51. Kunal Ghosh said: "From day 1 BJP is playing all sorts of nasty tricks to prevent Trinamool leaders from addressing the people of Tripura. They tried to stop Abhishek Banerjee from reaching Tripureshwari temple in September. Finally the administration was forced to allow him to address a rally on October 30. Sushmita Dev was attacked along with other Trinamool leaders. The muscle flexing did not yield results. The people of Tripura want a change and Trinamool Congress will do well in the civic election."