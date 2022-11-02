Abhishek to start campaign from Kanthi, likely to hold meet on Dec 3

Kolkata: As the political temperature in Bengal heats up ahead of the Panchayat polls scheduled for next year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is kicking off his election campaign in December by holding a public meeting at Kanthi in East Midnapore.



Abhishek is likely to hold a public meeting on December 3. The district leadership has been asked to make necessary preparations for the same.

The party's district leadership in Kanthi said he will begin his campaign from there considering the fact that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is a resident of that place.

The ruling dispensation is leaving no stone unturned to register yet another landslide victory and is expecting a similar mandate to that of the 2021 Assembly polls.

In a bid to reach out to women voters in rural Bengal, Trinamool women's wing — the Trinamool Mahila Congress — launched a unique programme termed 'Cholo grame jai' (let's go to the village), from November 1.

The programme will be led by Chandrima Bhattacharya, president of the Trinamool Mahila Congress, and will continue till January 12, 2023. The main purpose of the programme is to woo women voters before the Panchayats election.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool national general secretary has already warned the booth-level workers, including party leaders, that no strong-arm tactics will be tolerated by the party during the Panchayat polls and has also stated that the elections should be held sans violence and in all fairness. Abhishek returned to Kolkata on the day of Kali Puja after eye surgery in the US. He has been advised not to put pressure on his eyes for which he made a brief appearance during Kali Puja held at party chairperson Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence. He will gradually resume his political activities.

On November 4, he will attend a Bijoya Sammelani programme at the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency from where he is an elected MP.