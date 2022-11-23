Abhishek to meet leaders from Birbhum on Nov 25

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will meet leaders from Birbhum on November 25 to discuss the roadmap that will be followed in the ensuing Panchayat elections.



The meeting will be held in the Camac Street office with two MPs and 10 MLAs from the district having been asked to attend it.

The meeting is significant as it is for the first time since Trinamool Congress came to power in Bengal in 2011, an election will be held in Birbhum without its district president Anubrata Mondal.

Mondol is in judicial custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

The MLAs and other leaders from Birbhum held a meeting on Sunday and took stock of the situation.

So long, Mondol had done the groundwork, including strategising for polls, which had fetched good results for the party. Abhishek had said over and again that no violence would be tolerated during the Panchayat elections and action would be taken against those who would stop people from voting. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee has also echoed Abhishek's thoughts.

It was learnt that Abhishek would ask his leaders and party workers to strengthen the booth-level organisation. They would be asked to go to the people and make them aware of various schemes taken by the state government and to find out whether they were getting the benefits or not. Trinamool will highlight the step-motherly attitude of the BJP-led Centre and how the state leaders of the saffron party had stopped the stipulated funds from coming to Bengal.