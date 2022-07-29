Abhishek to meet agitating SSC candidates today

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will meet the agitating SSC candidates demanding jobs on Friday.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Thursday evening Banerjee said he would meet the representatives of the SSC agitating candidates.

"I have spoken to them. I will talk to their representatives tomorrow. Let me see what I can do for them. I will listen to their grievances," Banerjee said.

Banerjee had spoken to Sahidullah, leader of the agitating candidates on Thursday. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met the agitating students but they alleged that despite the meeting with her nothing positive had come out so far.

The students who had cleared the SSC examination and subsequently became empanelled finally failed to get the job. For the past 500 days, they have been agitating demanding jobs.

The recruitment of teachers from the primary level up to classes IX and X has been stopped for the past few years due to court cases. Recently, Mamata Banerjee had said that she was sympathetic towards the SSC candidates who were agitating but nothing could be done due to the court cases.

Calcutta High Court had ordered an investigation by the ED and CBI into the irregularities in the appointment of teachers. Manick Bhattacharya, chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education has been removed from his post along with Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and an investigation is going on against both of them.

The ED has recovered huge cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residence who is believed to be a close aide of Partha Chatterjee and alleged that this money was generated by giving the jobs of teachers against huge payment. The agitating teachers hoped that something positive will come out of the discussion.