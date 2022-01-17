Abhishek to leave for Goa today

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, will leave for Goa on Monday. Sources said Banerjee might release list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa. Trinamool has inked an electoral alliance with Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee had visited the coastal town and spoken to people from all walks of life. Former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro, Tennis legend Leander Peas and well-known swimmer Nafisa Ali, among others, have joined TMC.

Trinamool has deputed MPs Mohua Moitra and Sushmita Dev to organise the party in the district. An election manifesto promising all round development of Goa has also been released.

Mamata Banerjee had said the party would give priorities to women and young people as candidates. She also said Trinamool would ensure that Goa would be ruled by the Goans and not by outsiders. She alleged over and again that the BJP did not do anything for the development of the state in the past five years. Political experts said it was to be seen how Abhishek would steer TMC in Goa. Despite best efforts, Trinamool has failed to rope in Congress to set up a strong opposition alliance.