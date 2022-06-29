Abhishek to inaugurate party office in Meghalaya

kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary will visit Meghalaya on June 29 to inaugurate a party office.



Banerjee will be accompanied by veteran Trinamool leader Dr Manas Bhuniya who is in-charge of the Meghalaya unit of the party.

Trinamool Meghalaya state president Charles Pyngrope and Trinamool Legislative party leader Mukul Sangma will be present at the inaugural ceremony of the party office. It is situated at Lower Lachumiere behind the Shillong Press Club. Banerjee will also address a workers' meet. This will be Banerjee's first visit to Meghalaya. The party will organise its base there. It may be mentioned that 12 out of the 19 MLAs from Congress had joined Trinamool in 2021.