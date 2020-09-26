Abhishek to hold virtual meet to take stock of ongoing projects

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP will hold a virtual meeting with the MLAs on Sunday.



All the MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting. It was learnt that Banerjee will take a stock of the ongoing projects that are going on in different areas. The next review meeting will be held after the Kali Puja.

Trinamool Congress will go all out to unmask the anti-farmer policy of the BJP. It was learnt that Trinamool Congress will show how the opposition MPs were not allowed to protest against the Farmers' Bill in Rajya Sabha on Sunday and finally the Bill was passed by voice vote. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has termed the way the BJP had passed the bill as "Black Sunday." Eight MPs were suspended and a statement condemning their action was passed. Rajya Sabha television did not show the entire episode and TMC has decided to show what had happened really on that day to the people. The MPs had taped the incident and it would be shown in every area to unmask the BJP.

Describing the farm sector reform Bills as "death knell" for farmers and agricultural workers of the country, hundreds of activists of the TMC's Kisaan Khet Mazdoor cell organised protest marches in various parts of the state.

"We would oppose these farm sector reform Bills tooth and nail. Farmers will not get minimum support price. It will lead to a food crisis across the country. These bills were passed only to help big corporate," TMC Kisaan Khet Mazdoor state president Becharam Manna said.

Trinamool Congress farmers' wing also staged sit in demonstrations across the state against the Farmers' Bill and suspension of 8 opposition MPs.

In Kolkata, a protest meeting was held at Gandhi statue on Mayo Road. Bacharam Manna who led the farmers' rally in Kolkata said the draconian law will reduce 14 crore farmers in Bengal to beggars.

He said the farmers will intensify the movement against the Centre. It is quite clear that Trinamool will not leave any stone unturned to ensure party's win in 2021 Assembly election. In every area the MLAs will go to the people to highlight the work that have been carried out by the state government. The state had faced the super cyclone Amphan which had affected 11 districts badly.

The COVID-19 was a great cause of concern and how the state government had fought these two major issues would be highlighted during the campaign.