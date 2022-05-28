Abhishek to hold trade union meeting in Haldia

Kolkata: The stage is ready for the workers' convention in Haldia on Saturday.



Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, will address the gathering at 1.30 pm on Saturday. The meeting will be held at Ranishak Sanhati Maidan.

Haldia, once the fiefdom of CPI(M) MP Lakshman Seth who was expelled from the party, enjoyed a share in everything. The CITU was very strong and used to control the management of different companies. It used to control the port. Every truck carrying construction material and every container entering Haldia had to pay money to the CITU.

In 2011 when the Trinamool Congress came to power, CITU continued to enjoy dominance.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari used to control the unions of different companies. He had control over the port also. He joined the BJP from TMC and won the Asembly seat from Nandigram. Haldia, known as the Adhikari bastion, is also famous for its active trade union politics.

However, over the past few months, BJP has begun to lose control over Haldia. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a clear-cut message that no wildcat strike will be allowed. The BJP has lost the vote bank to a great extent.

Trinamool Congress leaders have left no stone unturned to make Saturday's meeting a grand success. Ritabrata Banerjee, INTTUC state president, has held several meetings with the workers. Ajit Maity, Trinamool MLA and president, East Midnapore, has held group meetings and party supporters from different areas in East Midnapore will assemble at the ground on Saturday.

Political experts said the meeting is of important for several reasons. The hype of BJP before 2021 Assembly election has died down after the result and many party leaders and workers have joined the Trinamool fold. The results of the Assembly elections show that out of 16 seats in East Midnapore, the TMC won nine and the BJP just six. Experts opine that amid such a background, Abhishek's visit is significant.

The civic election in Haldia will be held shortly. The Panchayat election will be held in 2023 in view of which the statement made by Abhishek Banerjee is important.

Moreover, Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that no strike will be allowed and what message Abhishek gives to the workers on this issue is significant.

Trinamool leaders have put up flags in vast areas after Kolaghat and lakhs of people are expected to attend the meeting on Saturday.

TMC state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, said: "Industry as well as labour force all are looking forward to this meeting. Our government is industry friendly and we expect our leader will give a message so that labour as well as industry work side by side."