Abhishek to hold meet with party leaders from Birbhum on Nov 26

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will meet the leaders from Birbhum on November 26 to prepare the road map to be followed for the ensuing Panchayat elections slated to be held in early 2023.



Political experts said the meeting between Banerjee and the leaders from Birbhum is important in absence of the district president Anubrata Mondol. Since 2011, Mondol used to look after the elections be it Panchayat, Assembly or Parliament.

Mondol is now in jail custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

They said Banerjee will take stock of the situation and will discuss the poll strategy at length. He has already announced that those with a transparent image and local contacts will be given tickets for the forthcoming Panchayat election. Banerjee will boost up the party leaders who are depressed due to Mondol's absence.

Trinamool's target is not only the Panchayat election but also the Lok Sabha polls which will be held in 2024. Panchayat elections will give the party an image of its strengths and weaknesses.

The party will get one year to repair the weaknesses. In 2024, Trinamool will try to bag as many seats as possible. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 18 seats mainly due to the treachery by some TMC leaders and workers.

it was learnt that unable to find candidates, the BJP will rely heavily on the CPI(M) and the Congress to field candidates in the Panchayat election.