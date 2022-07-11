Abhishek to address rally in Jalpaiguri dist on July 12
kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a public rally in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. Banerjee will address a rally at Dhupguri Municipality Football ground on July 12.
Trinamool Congress leaders in Japlaiguri have left no stones unturned to make the rally a great success. Party workers from neighbouring districts are likely to attend the meeting. Trinamool Congress did not do well in North Bengal in 2021 Assembly election. However, it regained its ground in the GTA and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad elections. Banerjee is trying to coordinate between Trinamool Congress and its sister organisations.
Political experts said the rally was important in view of 2023 Panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Trinamool Congress has already laid emphasis on bringing more people from North Bengal to attend the Martyrs' Day programme on July 21. Party heavyweights like Firhad Hakim and Chadrima Bhattacharya had held meetings in North Bengal.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sri Lankan protesters claim of finding 17.85 mn rupees inside Prez's...10 July 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Scores of pilgrims from Bengal stranded, send SOS to state admin10 July 2022 8:23 PM GMT
Eid celebrated with fervour as people cast aside Covid fears10 July 2022 8:22 PM GMT
Maha Dy Speaker to SC: Didn't act on rebel Sena MLAs' notice as its...10 July 2022 8:21 PM GMT
Maa Kali's unlimited blessings always with India: PM Modi10 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT