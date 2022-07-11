Abhishek to address rally in Jalpaiguri dist on July 12

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address a public rally in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. Banerjee will address a rally at Dhupguri Municipality Football ground on July 12.



Trinamool Congress leaders in Japlaiguri have left no stones unturned to make the rally a great success. Party workers from neighbouring districts are likely to attend the meeting. Trinamool Congress did not do well in North Bengal in 2021 Assembly election. However, it regained its ground in the GTA and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad elections. Banerjee is trying to coordinate between Trinamool Congress and its sister organisations.

Political experts said the rally was important in view of 2023 Panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Trinamool Congress has already laid emphasis on bringing more people from North Bengal to attend the Martyrs' Day programme on July 21. Party heavyweights like Firhad Hakim and Chadrima Bhattacharya had held meetings in North Bengal.