Abhishek to address a public convention in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth president and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee will address a public convention in Gangarampur on January 7.



South Dinajpur Trinamool president Goutam Das said here on Tuesday.

"Our beloved leader and party's youth president Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit South Dinajpur on January 7 and address a public convention at Gangarampur stadium on that day. We are expecting a huge gathering of around two lakh people there. We have already visited the site and instructed the party's frontal leaders to do the needful regarding the matter," Das said.

According to him, Banerjee has immense popularity among the young generations of the state.

"We would leave no stone unturned so that the huge assimilation of common people would be assembled at the stadium," he said.

Speaking about the objective of the convention, Das said: "We all know that state Assembly election is slated to be held in 2021 and it is time to prepare for the election. Perhaps he will deliver a strong message to the party leaders and workers how to defeat the communal forces in the upcoming election. His convention is very crucial for us."

Bachchu Hansda, the Minister of State for North Bengal Development who visited the spot with Das on Monday afternoon to oversee the preparation of the convention said: "Of the six Assembly seats in South Dinajpur, we have only won Tapan and Kumarganj. Banerjee will definitely instruct and motivate us so that we can gift the party by winning all the seats here. He is the next crowd puller after our party chief Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. We hope his convention will be very successful in Gangarampur."