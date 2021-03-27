Abhishek slams BJP, says Bengal is not UP or MP

Sonamukhi (Bankura): Claiming that the TMC would again come to power in Bengal even if the polls were conducted in 50-phases instead of eight, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at the BJP saying that Bengal shouldn't be mistaken for Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh.



While addressing a mammoth rally at Sonamukhi in Bankura district, Banerjee said: "Bengal isn't UP or MP. The name of the district is Bankura. The name of the state is West Bengal." Attacking the BJP national leaders for not visiting the districts often, Banerjee compared the saffron leaders metaphorically with the Diwali bugs (colloquially known as shyama poka) which assemble near bright lights during the festival. "They (BJP leaders) are like shyama poka. They come to the state and gather here during the election time only. After the polls are over, they again vanish. They never stood by the people of Bengal who faced immense difficulties after the sudden lockdown was announced. It was Mamata Banerjee who risked her life and visited every district with health and other senior officials to help people," he added.

Abhishek slammed Union Home minister Amit Shah and sarcastically advised him to tell lies that make some sense. Referring to Shah's statement at Gosaba recently, he said Shah had said if voted to power BJP would spend Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of the Sunderbans which would be made a separate district. "Telling lies have become a habit of the BJP leaders and while speaking they forget what they are saying," he added. Referring to the saffron party's manifesto in Assam, Banerjee said the BJP leaders were such hypocrites that they didn't mention anything about CAA implementation for the North-Eastern state but they mentioned the same for Bengal in their vision document.

"The election manifesto of BJP stated that they will make rides free for women in buses. If they are serious about this, then why did they not introduce the same in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura. They think by telling lies to people they can win the seats like the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. People have realised their mistake," he added. As announced by Mamata Banerjee, he said the students would get Rs 10 lakh at 4 per cent nominal interest to carry on with their higher education once the new government was formed. The small and marginal farmers would get Rs 10,000 per acre of land, he added. He said the people of Bankura would have to decide whether they wanted "false promises of Modi or free ration that would be delivered to the doorstep as promised by Mamata Banerjee."