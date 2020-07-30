Abhishek slams Amit Shah, says please drop this facade of petty tokenism

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her tribute to Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidayasagar on his death anniversary.



"Tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, social reformer and educationist, on his death anniversary. He is one of the tallest figures of the Bengal Renaissance. His contribution in women's education and legalising widow-remarriage is undeniable," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, lambasting Union minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee reminded him of the incident which took place before the Lok sabha election in 2019, when the BJP supporters vandalised the statue of Vidyasagar installed inside the Vidyasagar College.

Abhishek tweeted: "Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was a great social reformer who still stands tall as an inspiration for secular, free-thinking society. Ironic how @AmitShahji had scant regard for Vidyasagar's values when his men vandalised the latter's bust. Please drop this facade of petty tokenism!"

Amit Shah, had earlier tweeted: "I bow to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar ji on his punyatithi. A distinguished social reformer and one of the pillars of Bengal Renaissance, who played a major role towards women empowerment. His relentless efforts eradicated many social evils and made Widows' Remarriage Act possible."

BJP supporters had ransacked the Vidyasagar College and later, Mamata Banerjee reinstalled the statue and also installed a new statue of Vidyasagar that is situated infront of the hostel of Vidyasagar College. Neither Shah nor any of his party leaders had condemned the incident at the time.

On the other hand the state BJP unit had held Trinamool Congress responsible for the incident.