Abhishek set to visit Meghalaya on June 29
kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on June 29.
It will be for the first time when Banerjee will be visiting the state since the inception of the party there.
His sole purpose is to strengthen the organisation as Meghalaya is going for Assembly polls in 2023.
In 2021, 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs have joined Trinamool including former MLA Mukul Sangma. Trinamool has raised its organisation in Assam and Tripura.Trinamool could not do well in four Assembly by-election in the state whose results had been announced on Sunday. Trinamool leaders said they would continue to fight against the BJP-ruled state and highlight how the anti-people policies have affected them. The Assembly election in Tripura will be held in 2023.
The by-election were held in Agartala, Town Bardolai, Jubarajnagar and Surma. The Agartala seat has been won by Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman while the three other seats were won by the BJP.
Trinamool had alleged mass scale rigging and intimidation of voters by the BJP on the day of polling.
