Abhishek set to address rally in Haldia on May 28

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to address a workers' conference in Haldia on May 28.



The conference will be organised by the Tamluk organising district of INTTUC.

Political experts said the visit of Abhishek to Haldia is of great significance. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had won the Haldia seat.

Election in Haldia is due as the tenure of the civic board will end in 2022.

Though there is considerable erosion of the vote bank of the BJP in Haldia, the Adhikari family still has some control in some pockets in the port town.

As new industries are coming up Haldia and the construction of a deep sea-port in Tajpur is likely to commence in 2022, Banerjee is likely to make it very clear that no arm twisting by the workers will be tolerated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that the state government will not allow any disturbance in the industries sector as the creation of jobs is the main thrust area of the state government. In 2021, a trade union leader was sacked from INTTUC after he had created trouble in a factory and called a wildcat strike.

Trinamool Congress has established its control in the port area causing a dent in the control of the Adhikari family. Banerjee is likely to tell people that if voted to power in the civic body, all-round development will take place in Haldia.