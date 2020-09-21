Abhishek sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP has sent a legal notice to Babul Supriyo, Union minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change to withdraw a derogatory remark against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from his tweeter handle failing which legal action would be taken against him.

The notice was sent to Supriyo on Saturday.

Sanjay Basu, Banerjee's advocate sent the legal notice asking him to withdraw the statement immediately failing which legal action would be taken against him.

Reportedly, the legal notice said: "The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Chief Minister."

The notice further read: "You have deliberately used the phrase 'amanobik mukhyomontri (inhuman chief minister) in your tweet.

"The tweet posted by you is false, defamatory, malicious and politically motivated. Your attempt to engage in wrongful dissemination of information to the public is evident from the very fact that you have cherry-picked certain words and presented it in an incorrect manner, so as to give a wrongful meaning and a false representation thereof."

Babul Supriyo on his tweeter handle distorted a statement of Banerjee on Chief Minister and called her "inhuman chief minister."

There was furore from Trinamool Congress leaders and rank and file after Babul Supriyo uploaded his statement on his tweeter handle on Friday.