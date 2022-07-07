Abhishek seeks Dilip Ghosh's arrest over remarks on CM

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has urged Narendra Modi to refrain his party members from making unethical comments that are uncalled for and sought the arrest of BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh for his comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



He was reacting to a comment made by Dilip Ghosh, against Mamata Banerjee that "she has been corrupting both Hinduism and Islam". He accused the Chief Minister of offering namaz and joining Iftar parties with full meals despite hailing from a Hindu family. Ghosh was speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2022. Allegedly Ghosh had also made derogatory remarks about Banerjee's parentage.

Abhishek tweeted: "PM @narendramodi, it is ABOUT TIME to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation? Political mud-slinging by the likes of @DilipGhoshBJP continues to REMAIN UNCHECKED. #ShameOnBJP."

Stating that BJP has so shame, Trinamool Mahila Congress president Chandrima Bhattacharya tweeted: "SIMPLY UNACCEPTABLE! @DilipGhoshBJP ji, have you got NO SHAME? You have previously insulted Maa Durga, you have threatened our workers and made horrendous comments. This is a new low for @BJP4India."

Mamata Banerjee has made it very clear over and again that religion is personal but festival is for all.

Banerjee had maintained that she had taken part in the festivals of the Hindu, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs , Buddhists and the Jains.

"I go to the temples, the Mosques, the Churches, the Gurdwaras as I have been taught from early childhood to respect all religion. This is our culture and this is India. We do not divide among the communities," the Chief Minister had said.