Abhishek seeks calm, says will fight battle legally

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee on Monday urged party supporters to follow the law and refrain from violating the lockdown norms as they demonstrated in various parts of Bengal against the arrest of three TMC leaders and former Mayor.



Abhishek, a Lok Sabha MP himself, said his party will fight the battle legally as it has the utmost faith in the judiciary.

"I urge everyone to abide by the law and refrain from any activity that violates lockdown norms for the sake of the larger interest of Bengal and its people. We have utmost faith in the judiciary and the battle will be fought legally," he tweeted.

Hundreds of TMC supporters gathered outside the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata and protested against the arrest of senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, and TMC MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

The CBI also arrested former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. Protests were also held in other places in the city, including outside Raj Bhavan.