Abhishek reviews relief camps in Diamond Harbour, interacts with people

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, president of Trinamool Youth Congress, visited the relief camps that have been created for cyclone Yaas in his constituency at Diamond Harbour.



Banerjee reached the camps in the afternoon and interacted with people. He assured them not to worry as the state government would do everything for them. He supervised the arrangements and gave necessary instructions to the concerned people.

There are pockets in South 24-Parganas that have been badly hit by the gusty winds accompanied by rains on Wednesday morning due to cyclone Yaas.

The coastal areas of South and North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore are among the worst-hit. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be visiting the affected areas on Friday. Many embankments in South 24-Parganas got damaged and people mostly from the low-lying areas have been taken to the relief camps for safety.

Banerjee is the first MP to reach his constituency within a few hours after Yaas made its landfall.

On May 21, he came to the area to oversee the arrangements made to combat the cyclone.

Banerjee had introduced the Kalpataru scheme in April 2020 when the people, who are residents of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, were given free food during lockdown.