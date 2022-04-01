Abhishek releases Rs 3.56 cr from MP fund to upgrade rural hosp

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party's national general secretary, has released Rs 3.56 crore from his MP Lad quota to upgrade Lakshmibala Dutta Rural Hospital in Satgachia.



The rural hospital has not been maintained for years. The patients cannot reach the hospital during monsoon as the areas get inundated.

The office room, along with those where indoor patients are put up, are repaired.

Buchan Banerjee, joint president Block No 2, Budge Budge gram panchayat said Banerjee had given another Rs 52 lakh for setting up an X Ray and pathological unit. This will benefit the patients enormously, he added.

Local people had approached Banerjee with a request to repair the hospital which had remained mostly unused for many years. The local residents said if the hospital is upgraded, then they will not have to travel to the state-run hospitals situated far away.

Accordingly, Banerjee sent a team, which conducted survey and finally the money was released to develop the hospital.