Abhishek prods partymen to connect with the masses

kolkata: At a meeting held with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of West Midnapore and Jhargram on Monday afternoon, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that TMC wouldn't tolerate any kind of highhandedness by its leaders or workers and prodded them to work on increasing interactions with the masses.



He also stated that everyone should be allowed to vote in the forthcoming Panchayat polls in the state, scheduled next year.

"Everyone should be allowed to vote and stern action will be taken against those who prevent anyone from reaching the polling station," Abhishek added. He also reiterated that leaders with a clean image would be nominated for the polls.

According to reports, Abhishek will also hold a meeting with the leaders of Birbhum in Kolkata soon.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress is likely to hold protest rallies against the BJP in Bolpur on August 24. As per reports, the state TMC leaders will hold a meeting with the Birbhum leaders either in the last week of August or the first week of September.

During his meeting with the West Midnapore and Jhargram leaders, Abhishek urged the leaders to reach out to the people and connect with them at a personal level. "The leaders should visit every booth in their areas and listen to the grievances of the people. They should make the people aware of various state government projects and ensure that they avail the benefits of these schemes," he added.

TMC has divided West Midnapore into two organising districts, namely, Ghatal and Midnapore.

TMC did not do well in the 2018 Panchayat elections in West Midnapore and Jhargram.

Though the BJP could not form any Zilla Parishad, it got control over some Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis. The TMC had been accused of assaulting BJP workers and intimidating voters in these districts.

Ahead of the Panchayat polls, the TMC is making all possible efforts to gain maximum seats across the state and thus focusing on strengthening its organisation in West Midnapore and Jhargram, sources said.

With an eye on the Panchayat polls, Abhishek had been meeting the leaders from the districts since August 1. He had held meetings with the leaders of North Bengal and some South Bengal districts.

He is likely to visit North Bengal in the second week of September and address the tea garden workers. The venue of his meeting has not yet been fixed.

Meanwhile, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address the booth-level workers at a meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on September 8. Both Banerjee and Abhishek will share the platform on August 29 at a meeting to celebrate the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.