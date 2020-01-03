Abhishek, Prashant Kishor to hold review meeting as KMC polls draw near

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor will soon hold a Didi Ke Bolo review meeting, with the party leaders of Kolkata and South 24-Parganas.



Many councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) who are leaders of Kolkata district of the party, will also take part in the meeting, along with the city-based MLAs and MPs.

The morale of some leaders and workers of the party had hit rock bottom after BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in May 2019. Both national and local leaders of the saffron party had started talking and behaving as if BJP had come to power in Bengal.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national secretary in charge of Bengal, had said after the Lok Sabha election results that just as election was held in Bengal in seven phases, Trinamool Congress MLAs and workers would join BJP in seven phases.

However, the real picture has turned out to be different as the majority of the mid-level Trinamool leaders who had joined BJP have come back to their old party fold.

In June 2019, Banerjee had addressed the leaders urging them not to get scared and advised them to go to the people and build intense contacts with them.

'Didi Ke Bolo' was introduced in this backdrop, where a card was given out to the people containing a toll-free number to report their grievances. The project has been a great success and has contributed greatly in reestablishing the confidence of the people in the party.

In the recently held by-elections at Kharagpur Sadar, Kaliagunj and Karimpur, Trinamool witnessed a landslide victory, defeating the nearest rival BJP handsomely.

The legislators and councillors will share their experience with Kishor and Banerjee at the meeting. Political experts feel that as the KMC election is drawing near, it is likely that Kishor will give a roadmap for the polls. The elections for the Howrah Municipal Corporation and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation will be held this year as well.